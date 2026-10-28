Sweet and super delicious, litchis are one fruit that no one would refuse. Peel away the rough, pinkish-red skin and you will get translucent flesh that is juicy and best enjoyed chilled. But not all litchis taste the same.

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Some varieties in India are known for their fragrance and sweetness, and one such variety has made a city in Bihar famous among fruit lovers all over the world. Its name is now closely linked with the fruit itself.





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Muzaffarpur Is Known As The Litchi Capital Of The World

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Muzaffarpur, in Bihar, is popularly known as the Litchi Capital of the World. It is mainly because of its association with Shahi Litchi. Litchi cultivation is an important part of the region's agricultural economy. In fact, you will see orchards spread across Muzaffarpur and neighbouring districts.





Bihar is India's leading litchi-producing state, and Muzaffarpur is one of its best-known growing centres.





The city is also home to the ICAR-National Research Centre on Litchi, an institute dedicated to research on the fruit, including better cultivation practices, improved productivity and post-harvest management.

What Makes Muzaffarpur's Shahi Litchi Special?

Shahi Litchi is known for its fragrant flavour and juicy pulp. The fruit has a thin, reddish-pink skin when ripe, while the flesh inside is translucent and sweet. Its aroma is one of the qualities that distinguish it from several other litchi varieties grown in India.





The variety received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2018, recognising its association with the region and helping protect its identity in the marketplace. The GI registration covers Shahi Litchi grown in the specified areas of Bihar.





The region's climate and soil conditions support litchi cultivation, although growers must carefully manage the orchards through flowering, fruit development and harvest.





Litchis are delicate and highly perishable, so timing matters. Once harvested, the fruit can lose moisture and freshness quickly, making careful handling and transport important.





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The Role Of Litchi Farming In Muzaffarpur

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For many farming families in and around Muzaffarpur, litchi is an important seasonal crop and a source of income. The harvest generally arrives in late spring and early summer, bringing activity to orchards, collection centres and local markets.





The National Research Centre on Litchi works with growers and other stakeholders to address challenges such as pest management, fruit quality, storage and reducing post-harvest losses. Its research also helps farmers improve orchard management and make better use of available technology.





Litchi cultivation also supports work beyond the orchards, including harvesting, sorting, packaging, transport and trading. Since the fruit has a short shelf life, getting it from farms to markets quickly is an important part of the business.

From Bihar's Orchards To Fruit Markets Across India

Shahi Litchi has helped put Muzaffarpur on India's fruit map, with the variety reaching markets beyond Bihar during the summer season. Its GI recognition has further strengthened the link between the fruit and its growing region.

The title Litchi Capital of the World is a popular description rather than a formal government designation. Still, Muzaffarpur's association with Shahi Litchi, its established orchards and the presence of a dedicated national research institute make it one of India's most recognisable litchi-growing centres.