Celebrities are often followed for their fashion, beauty and lifestyle choices, but many have also influenced conversations around food and nutrition. This World Vegetarian Day, we look at some actors, singers, athletes and public figures who have chosen to give up meat and spoken openly about why they made the switch.





For some, the decision was driven by a love for animals, while others were motivated by health concerns, spirituality or a greater awareness of where their food comes from. Their journeys may be different, but each has shared a personal story about the experience that changed their relationship with food and led them towards a vegetarian lifestyle. Take a look.

1. Anushka Sharma: Spiritual Reasons And Love For Animals

Actor Anushka Sharma has spoken about how becoming vegetarian was a conscious decision influenced by her compassion for animals and her spiritual beliefs.

"It was difficult for me to turn vegetarian, but it was a conscious choice I made," she said in an interview. "My love for animals and spiritual reasons brought on this lifestyle change."





She has also shared that the change positively affected her well-being. "I've noticed that since I've switched to vegetarianism, I don't fall sick as often. Also, I've become more conscious about the environment. I want to set the right kind of example as a human being," she shared.

2. Billie Eilish: Eating Meat Is "Inherently Wrong"

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has long been one of the most vocal advocates of veganism. Raised in a vegetarian household, she transitioned to a vegan diet at the age of 12 and has consistently spoken about animal welfare and environmental concerns.





In an interview, Eilish argued that "eating meat is inherently wrong," adding, "the two things cannot coincide: 'I love all animals so much' and 'I eat meat.' You just can't do both. Sorry! You could eat meat. Go for it. You could love animals. But you can't do both."





In her social media posts, she encouraged people to learn more about the meat industry and its impact on both animals and the planet.





Speaking to Vogue in 2021, the Grammy and Oscar-winning artist recalled how learning more about the dairy and meat industries solidified her views. "Once you know about that kind of thing and you see it, it's really hard to go back," she said at the time. "And even now - while I have many friends that eat dairy and meat, and I don't want to tell anybody what to do - I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it."

3. Zendaya: A Vegetarian Who Hates Vegetables

Zendaya once revealed that many people are surprised to learn she is vegetarian. In a post shared on her app in 2016, she explained that her decision had nothing to do with loving vegetables and everything to do with her affection for animals.





Her vegetarian journey began during a road trip with her father when she was around 11 years old. Passing a slaughterhouse left a lasting impression on her after her father explained the process involved in meat production. "I thought it was awful, all those animals getting packed up in there waiting to be killed. I couldn't believe that's how I'd been getting my meat!"





She later watched the PETA documentary Glass Walls, which she said ultimately convinced her to become vegetarian. "It's so terrible, and my conscience is just too heavy," Zendaya shared.





Zendaya also noted that she does not enjoy the taste of meat and that it makes her feel uncomfortable. Although she occasionally misses her mother's turkey burgers, she has happily maintained her meat-free lifestyle for years.

4. Ishant Sharma: No Difference Between Dog And Chicken

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma gave up meat after witnessing the slaughter of chickens at a shop he regularly visited.





Recalling the experience, Sharma shared in an interview, "I went to our usual shop and stopped at the place where we used to buy chicken, and on that day they were still busy killing the chickens."





He added, "I saw how the chicken was butchered, and I looked at its face, and I can't forget that. I am a dog lover, and I thought that there is really no difference between having a pet like a dog or having a chicken, so I decided to stop eating meat."

5. Bill Clinton: 'Played Russian Roulette' With Diet

Former US President Bill Clinton adopted a largely plant-based diet following serious health concerns and multiple heart procedures.





Clinton underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 after experiencing chest discomfort. Despite making some dietary changes, he later required another procedure in which doctors inserted two stents. Following this, physician Dr Dean Ornish advised him to rethink his eating habits.





Reflecting on the decision, Clinton told CNN that he felt he had been "playing Russian roulette" with his diet. He realised that despite reducing calories and cholesterol, he was still consuming foods that may have contributed to his health issues.





Clinton eventually eliminated meat, dairy products, eggs and most oils from his diet. He has since frequently discussed the role that dietary changes played in improving his health.