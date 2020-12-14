Watch: How To Make Protein-Packed Jowar Dosa For A Wholesome Breakfast

We all love devouring thin and crispy dosa with spicy aloo sabzi (potato palya), sambar and tantalising chutneys. This classic combination makes for a wholesome meal that fulfils our soul and appetite to the core. Although dosa has its roots in the Southern parts of India, over the years its fame has broken the barriers and gone beyond the region. Dosa is light, healthy and can be prepared in no time, making it a popular breakfast food for several people across the country. All you need to do is, prepare the batter before-hand and keep it in store.





A traditional dosa batter is a fermented mix of rice and lentils. However, if you explore, you will find different dosa batter recipes prepared with various other ingredients. While some prepare instant dosa-mix using fruit salt (avoiding the fermentation process), others replace rice with oats or ragi and more. These minute tweaks often make dosa yet healthier and nutritious for your daily diet.





We found one such healthy dosa recipe that includes the indigenous jowar (or sorghum), making the dish rich in protein. This unique jowar dosa can easily be considered a healthier alternative to the regular rava dosa. Click here to know the benefits of jowar. The best part about this recipe is it doesn't need to undergo the fermentation process.

The jowar dosa recipe has been shared by vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'.





How To Make Jowar Dosa:

Step 1. Add jowar flour, rice flour, cumin seeds, black pepper powder, salt and hing in a bowl and dry-mix everything together.





Step 2. Add water slowly and prepare a thin and runny batter. Set it aside for 30 minutes.





Step 3. Add chopped coriander leaves and give a final mix before preparing the dosa.





Step 4. Heat a skillet and add a ladle-full of batter to it. Spread it evenly.





Step 5. Add some oil when one side turns a bit brownish in colour.





Step 6. Flip and cook the other side.





Serve hot with chutney of your choice.





Try this quick and easy jowar dosa recipe and treat yourself with a healthy meal whenever you want.





Watch: Here's The Recipe Of Jowar Dosa:

