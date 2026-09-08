What began with a simple food truck and a passion for serving delicious food has grown into a major food brand in the Middle East. Behind this remarkable transformation are two women entrepreneurs who took a modest idea and turned it into a thriving business. In 2014, Amal Al Marro from the UAE and her friend Deem Al Bassam from Saudi Arabia set out to make their mark in the food and beverage industry. Their innovative thinking led to the creation of SALT.

They did not start by selling food. Instead, they launched the #FindSalt campaign on social media, giving people salt shakers and asking them to share what added flavour to their lives.

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Soon, people started following clues, sharing posts, and searching for SALT across Dubai. Even before selling their first burger, Amal and Deem had already created a strong customer base with this one simple campaign. Then, they launched SALT as a food truck, serving simple burgers, sliders, fries, and shakes at Dubai's Kite Beach.

Their culinary style focused on rustic dishes made with simple yet high-quality ingredients, bursting with vibrant flavours. Their food truck attracted a huge number of crowds not only because of the quality of food but also because of the atmosphere and community the brand was creating around a simple meal.

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Armed with a marketing degree from the American University of Dubai, Al Basaam constantly reinvents herself to stay ahead of market trends, while Al Marri's background in creative design and event planning helps shape its distinctive brand identity and customer experience. Today, SALT has expanded across the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, with 17 locations in the UAE.

The duo, under Independent Food Company, built an empire with multiple brands like Parker's, Somewhere, Public, Joe & The Juice, Shalwa, and Kumo and collaborates regularly with global brands, including Fenty and Farfetch, to create one of the biggest hospitality empires in the Middle East.