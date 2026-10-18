30 Best Bars India has issued a warning to its jury members after learning that one of them allegedly sought special treatment from a bar. The organisation shared a statement on Instagram, making it clear that jury members are not allowed to seek or accept favours from any bar.





"It has come to our attention that a 30 Best Bars India jury member has recently sought special treatment from a bar," the statement read. "We wish to reiterate that jury members are strictly prohibited from seeking or accepting favours or special treatment from any bar."





The organisation said that the jury is selected on this explicit condition and must be treated like any other guest. It has also urged bars to report anyone claiming to be a jury member and asking for favours. "Any jury member found violating this rule will be disqualified," the statement said.

What Is 30 Best Bars India?

30 Best Bars India is an initiative by Tulleeho and MW magazine. It ranks and celebrates the country's best bars and bartenders. The initiative aims to recognise the work of bars and bartenders in India and help them gain recognition in international markets. It also seeks to raise standards in the country's bar and beverage service industry.





The annual rankings are based on votes from more than 250 bar enthusiasts, beverage influencers and industry experts. In addition to this, the initiative also ranks bars across major Indian cities and recognises excellence in several categories.





READ | 30 Best Bars In India For 2025: Winners From Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Beyond

30 Best Bars India 2026 Rankings

The masterlist for the 2026 edition was released in September 2026, featuring 245 bars. The final rankings are currently underway.