Tucked away in the rural landscapes of Ranchi, a small eatery brings a little piece of Italy to an unexpected setting. In a place where traditional flavours and local food culture shape everyday dining, this charming restaurant offers a taste of authentic Italian pizza.

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In a recent video shared by a content creator named @jamshedpur.wala on Instagram, we get a glimpse of this tiny eatery, which is located in Bayangdih-Jaria on Tata Road at a distance of around 25 kilometres from Jharkhand's capital.

Named Amore Mio, which translates to My Love, this place has become a source of employment for locals. According to a worker, several years ago an Italian woman came to their village and taught the tribal women how to make authentic pizza.

As per reports, an Italian couple named Father Carlo and Madame Hayari came to this village to evangelise the people. As part of their missionary activities, they operated a school in the village.

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However, that school did not have any canteen. Recognising the need, Father Carlo started making pizza in a traditional oven using clay, brick, and wood. Before leaving, they taught the locals how to use the traditional oven and make authentic Italian pizza.

Although some locals learned how the oven works and how to make pizzas, they were not keen to continue the eating joint. The pizza centre almost shut down till the tribal youth realised its potential and decided to restart it in 2014.

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Today, the eatery serves hundreds of pizzas to people from the surrounding villages as well as people from Ranchi and tourists across the country.

The biggest attraction of the place is its natural and fresh ingredients. The pizzas made here do not contain packaged or highly processed products. The cheese that they use is locally sourced, while the tomatoes, bell peppers and other vegetables are sourced from the nearby farms. This makes the pizzas taste different and more natural than any other pizzas available in the market.