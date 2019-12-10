Banana Worth $120K That Was Eaten By 'Hungry Artist' Is No More Displayed As Art Work

The banana art work, titled 'Comedian', hit the headlines over the past few days.

Highlights The banana was duct-taped to a wall in Art Basel in Miami.

The art installation worth $120K wa artist Maurizio Cattelan's creation.

After the banana was eaten and replaced, the artwork was removed.

Who knew a mere banana could create such a stir, worldwide. But, this banana is not an ordinary one; it is worth a whopping $120,000! The banana was duct-taped to a wall in Art Basel in Miami by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan as an art installation. The art work, titled 'Comedian', hit the headlines over the past few days when it was casually eaten by Georgian-born American performance artist David Datuna. According to a report in IANS, Datuna just pulled apart the taped banana from the wall, peeled it and started eating it. The artists posted the now-viral video of his stunt and called it "Art performance. Hungry artist."





David Datuna captioned the Instagram post with "Art performance by me. I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation. It's very delicious."





(Also Read: US Prof Calling Indian Food 'Terrible', Sparks Twitter Controversy)





The video raked up a lot of buzz on the internet with people going at the lengths of calling David Datuna a 'hero'. But, apparently, the whole episode didn't go down too well with the authorities of the gallery, who have now reportedly taken off the banana installation citing too much commotion and uncontrollable crowd movements in the gallery. A post on the official Instagram handle of Galerie Perrotin read - "We regret to inform you that 'Comedian' will be removed from our Art Basel Miami Beach booth for the last day of the fair".





(Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Posts Pic Of Butter Chicken. Twitter Attempts To Roast Him)





According to the gallery, the banana installation 'Comedian' is a reflection of a Lucille Bluth Arrested Development joke about affluent and powerful people not knowing the cost of a banana. The art had a total of three editions and this one was the final of the three editions already sold.





Reportedly, the artwork comes with a certificate of authenticity, which means the owners, at any point of time, can replace the banana. And, that's what they did when Datuna took off and ate it. Lucien Terras, a director at the gallery told Miami Herald, "Datuna did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea."









