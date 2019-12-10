Banana Worth $120K That Was Eaten By 'Hungry Artist' Is No More Displayed As Art Work

Neha Grover (with inputs from IANS) | Updated: December 10, 2019 13:26 IST
Who knew a mere banana could create such a stir, worldwide. But, this banana is not an ordinary one; it is worth a whopping $120,000! The banana was duct-taped to a wall in Art Basel in Miami by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan as an art installation. The art work, titled 'Comedian', hit the headlines over the past few days when it was casually eaten by Georgian-born American performance artist David Datuna. According to a report in IANS, Datuna just pulled apart the taped banana from the wall, peeled it and started eating it. The artists posted the now-viral video of his stunt and called it "Art performance. Hungry artist."
David Datuna captioned the Instagram post with "Art performance by me. I love Maurizio Cattelan artwork and I really love this installation. It's very delicious."
The video raked up a lot of buzz on the internet with people going at the lengths of calling David Datuna a 'hero'. But, apparently, the whole episode didn't go down too well with the authorities of the gallery, who have now reportedly taken off the banana installation citing too much commotion and uncontrollable crowd movements in the gallery. A post on the official Instagram handle of Galerie Perrotin read - "We regret to inform you that 'Comedian' will be removed from our Art Basel Miami Beach booth for the last day of the fair".
We regret to inform you that ‘Comedian' will be removed from our Art Basel Miami Beach booth for the last day of the fair, Sunday, December 8th. This morning, following recommendations, we removed the installation at 9am. We want to thank the organizers of the fair for their help and continued support. Art Basel collaboratively worked with us to station guards and create uniform lines. However, the installation caused several uncontrollable crowd movements and the placement of the work on our booth compromised the safety of the artwork around us, including that of our neighbors. ‘Comedian,' with its simple composition, ultimately offered a complex reflection of ourselves. We would like to warmly thank all those who participated in this memorable adventure, as well as to our colleagues. We sincerely apologize to all the visitors of the fair who today will not be able to participate in ‘Comedian.' — #cattelanbanana #artbaselmiamibeach #artbasel #mauriziocattelan #cattelan #perrotin
According to the gallery, the banana installation 'Comedian' is a reflection of a Lucille Bluth Arrested Development joke about affluent and powerful people not knowing the cost of a banana. The art had a total of three editions and this one was the final of the three editions already sold.
Reportedly, the artwork comes with a certificate of authenticity, which means the owners, at any point of time, can replace the banana. And, that's what they did when Datuna took off and ate it. Lucien Terras, a director at the gallery told Miami Herald, "Datuna did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea."
