As the year draws to a close, it's the perfect time to squeeze in a few more memorable experiences before the calendar turns. Across India, November and December bring pleasant weather, festive energy and a packed lineup of events celebrating the country's rich culinary heritage. From bustling food fairs and regional delicacies to chef-led pop-ups and cultural feasts, there's plenty for food lovers to discover. If you're looking for an excuse to travel, eat well and end the year on a flavourful note, these food festivals across India deserve a spot on your list.

Mumbai

KOKO Introduces A Limited-Edition Line-Up Of Festive Specials

Celebrating the festive season with a thoughtfully curated selection of flavours, KOKO introduces a special menu featuring four limited-edition offerings, bringing together indulgent ingredients, comforting flavours and signature Asian-inspired preparations.





Available for one week starting November 6th,, the festive line-up features two irresistible puff creations and two variations of the much-loved Siew Pau, offering guests a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights.

The selection includes the KOKO Truffle Puff (Vegetarian), a crisp and flaky puff featuring trumpet mushrooms, truffle paste and cream cheese, offering a rich and earthy flavour profile. For those seeking a heartier indulgence, the Signature Truffle Puff brings together chicken, trumpet mushrooms, truffle paste and spring onions in a crispy puff pastry.





Adding to the festive selection are two variations of the Siew Pau. The Golden Siew Pau (Vegetarian) is a baked bun filled with snow peas, asparagus, water chestnuts and Thai chilli. The non-vegetarian offering, Fortune Siew Pau (Chicken), features a flavourful filling of chicken and scallions, encased in a golden baked bun.





Where: KOKO, Mumbai

When: From 6th November 2026

Photo: KOKO, Mumbai







Goa

JW Marriott Goa Welcomes Indian Accent For An Exclusive Culinary Pop-Up At Heliconia

JW Marriott Goa brings an exclusive dining collaboration at Heliconia with Indian Accent (Delhi). The pop-up will offer guests an opportunity to experience Indian Accent's distinctive approach to contemporary Indian cuisine in the elegant setting of Heliconia.





Guests can also enjoy a selection of cocktails and mocktails, curated in collaboration with selected beverage brands, to complement the dining experience.





The vegetarian menu begins with a selection of inventive appetizers, including Kothimbir Vadi with Chilli Peanut Thecha, Chaats from the Streets of Delhi and Wild Mushroom Pate with Dirty Toast. The journey continues with Beetroot and Peanut Chop, Mustard Coconut, followed by Kashmiri Morel Mussallum with Green Chilli Cream and Fresh Truffles, and Tofu Medu Vadai with Pearl Onion Chutney and Madras Gunpowder. The experience is complemented by Indian Accent Sorbet, followed by Jackfruit and Almond Nihari with Pickles and Turnip, accompanied by Black Dairy Dal, Jakhiya and Mint Boondi Raita and Indian Accent Kulcha.





For non-vegetarian guests, the culinary journey begins with Kothimbir Vadi with Chilli Peanut Thecha, Chaats from the Streets of Delhi and Chicken Liver Pate with Dirty Toast. The menu continues with Kanyakumari Crab, Mustard Coconut, followed by Murg Malai Meatball with Green Chilli Cream and Fresh Truffles, and Braised Pork Belly with Timur and Dale. After the Indian Accent Sorbet, the main course features Braised Lamb Shank with Nihari and Hajikame, accompanied by Black Dairy Dal, Jakhiya and Mint Boondi Raita and Indian Accent Kulcha.





The experience concludes with Indian Accent Jalebi Rabdi and Banana Split with Velchi Banana Jam and Caramelised Banana.





Each dish has been meticulously crafted to blend traditional Indian flavors with contemporary technique, promising a memorable dining experience that transcends regions and cuisines.





When: 13 and 14 November 2026

Where: Heliconia, JW Marriott Goa

Photo: JW Marriott Goa

Bengaluru

A Thai Mother's Kitchen, Served at InAzia: Chef Rungtiwa Solre's Mother Recipe

At InAzia, Chef Rungtiwa carries that memory to the table with Mother Recipe, a menu that stays close to the home kitchen she grew up in. The starters on the menu set the tone, with Pla Goong, grilled tiger prawns with a spicy fresh-herb salad, sharing the table with Gai Yang Wichian Buri, grilled chicken thigh with sticky rice and Isan sauce. Vegetarian guests are well looked after too, with Yam Mamuang, a Thai green mango salad, and Khao Phot, corn ribs finished with Tom Yum seasoning.





For the mains, she turns to the dishes that feel most like home. Phad Prik Kang Tai Bai Cha-Pu is her stir-fried chicken with homemade curry paste, while A Taste of Childhood is a Thai-style slow-braised tenderloin with five-spice seasoning. Moon Egg pairs a boiled egg with tamarind sauce, and Kaeng Om Phak is a Northeastern vegetable curry with Thai herbs. For something bolder, there is mud crab with black pepper sauce.





To end the meal, desserts stay simple and coconut-led, with Kluay Buat Chi, bananas in coconut milk, Khanom Pang Sang Kaya, grilled toast with pandan custard and young coconut ice cream, and Ice Tim Kra-Ti.





When: 5th - 11th November

Where: InAzia, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Photo: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield









