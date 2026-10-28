Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently took a trip down memory lane as he recalled the food and places that shaped his childhood. Having lived in several cities across North India because of his father's transferable job, the chef developed a fondness for different local cuisines along the way.

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In a video on Instagram, Sanjeev listed the food spots he remembered visiting and how these cities bring back memories of his early years. He said, "I was born in Ambala. At that time, Punjab and Haryana were one state. So, I was born in Punjab or Haryana, I don't know."





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Sanjeev Kapoor shared that his father worked with the State Bank of India and had a transferable job, which meant the family moved wherever his work took them. During his childhood, the chef lived in several places, including Delhi, Meerut, Partapur and Saharanpur. These frequent moves exposed him to different regional cuisines and local food traditions.





"I went to many places and not only drank the water from the ghat ghat, but also ate the different types of food there. I remember in Saharanpur, there was a Dhaba called Barkat Ram's Dhaba," he added.





Sanjeev fondly recalled the chaat at Abu Lane in Meerut and a famous dhaba in Ambala. He also shared an amusing anecdote about how his photograph hangs at several places around the world, even though he has no connection to them.





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"I would say that whenever the names of these cities come up where I have lived, it is not just the name, but my entire childhood comes in front of my eyes," he concluded.