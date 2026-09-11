When we think of street food, what all images cross our minds? There's pani puri, bhel puri, fried snacks, aloo chaat and so much more. Of course, there are countless other varieties, with different regions coming up with their own versions of popular chaats. And when we talk aboutchaat, one popular treat famous in Bengal that instantly comes to mind isjhalmuri. Traditionally, this crunchy street food is a flavourful mix of puffed rice, mustard oil, chopped onions, chillies, spices and often chanachur (crunchy savoury mixture). While it is popular in several parts of the country, it was interesting to see it getting a complete makeover in Bangladesh.

Ever thought of adding chicken to your jhalmuri? A food blogger recently posted a video on Instagram showing this version, and it has crossed more than 19 million views. The viral video gave viewers a glimpse of how this chicken-loaded street food is prepared in Bangladesh.

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The video showcased a man preparing jhalmuri at a street food stall. He first took a generous portion of puffed rice and added plenty of chicken gravy, which appeared to be cooked with a variety of spices. He then added chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander leaves, followed by green chutney and a sweet chutney. Next came a generous portion of what looked like a flavourful mashed potato mixture. He took his time mixing all the ingredients together, making sure the flavours came together nicely. And then came the star ingredient, a chicken leg piece. He added it to the mixture, mashed the meat and mixed it well with the jhalmuri. Finally, he packed the prepared jhalmuri into a paper container and topped it with chopped onions and fresh coriander leaves.

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The caption read, “Amazing Chicken Leg Piece Jhal muri – Street Food of Bangladesh”

Many people have reacted in the comments section.

A user mentioned, “The internet is changing everything now they use gloves and see it's better”

Someone wrote, “OMG I really need this”

Someone called it, “Bangladeshiyon ki biryani”

“Never eating that with my sensitive stomach,” wrote a person.

If given a chance, would you like to try this sometime?