The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected 45 ice cream manufacturing units across the state and found expired ingredients at two Bengaluru outlets. The special inspection drive was conducted on October 8. The officials collected 70 food samples for testing, as per a PTI report. The inspection drive was conducted on the directions of Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader.





Samples of milk, milk powder, ice cream, flavouring substances, sugar, food additives and other raw materials were collected and sent to government food labs. A total of 70 samples were sent for quality assessment and compliance with safety standards.





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Expired Items Found In Two Bengaluru Restaurants





Expired food products were seized from M N Enterprises in Bilekahalli and Savara Ice Cream Cafe in Jayanagar 3rd Block. Both outlets fall under the Greater Bengaluru Authority South Zone.





Officials seized expired milk, biscuits, alkalised tea/coffee mixes, and desiccated coconut powder at Savara Ice Cream Cafe. Plain caramel, milkmaid, and khoa past their use date were taken from M N Enterprises. Officials also found deficiencies in labelling requirements there.





A notice was also issued to the Gemini Ice Cream Manufacturing Unit in Raichur, after unhygienic conditions were recorded at the establishment. Ice cream products worth Rs 20,000 were seized from John Candy Ice Cream Manufacturing Unit in Mysuru. Officials also found deficiencies in labelling at the unit.





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What Happens Next?





Legal action will be taken against the concerned establishments under the relevant rules and regulations, including the Food Safety and Standards Act. The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said that special inspection drives at ice cream manufacturing units would continue across the state in the interest of public health.





Appropriate action would be taken against outlets violating food safety norms, the department added. Food inspections across Karnataka were started in August. Earlier inspections have uncovered expired meat, rotten vegetables, and used cooking oil. Last month, officials seized expired and mislabelled products worth crores during inspections of storage and distribution facilities, including units linked to quick-commerce platforms.