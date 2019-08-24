Here's How Sun Damages Our Skin: Follow These 5 Diet Tips For Glowing Skin

Following these diet tips may help you achieve a glowing skin

In a recent study published in the journal ' Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials', the mechanism through which sun's ultraviolet radiation damages our skin has been discovered by the researchers. What kind of ultraviolet radiation is the worst for our skin? And how exactly does the sun damage it? Those two questions are at the heart of a new study by Zachary W. Lipsky, a biomedical engineering PhD candidate at Binghamton University.





For the Binghamton study, samples of female breast skin were used; it was chosen because it is typically exposed only to low levels of sunlight that were subjected to various wavelengths of UV radiation. The study was overseen by Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering Guy K. German. What Lipsky and German found is that no UV range is more harmful than another, rather the damage scales with the amount of UV energy that the skin absorbs.





As per the findings of the study, the UV weakens the bonds between cells in the stratum corneum by affecting proteins in corneodesmosomes that help the cells to adhere together. Stratum corneum is the top layer of skin.





Building on the findings of this study, the researchers are doing further research about how UV radiation affects deeper layers of the skin.





As those experiments continue, Lipsky said the most important takeaway, for now, is that skin protection is important no matter what season of the year it is.





"We're trying to push the message to use sunscreen not just for preventing skin cancer, but also to keep the integrity of your skin so you don't get infections or other problems," Lipsky said.

