We use spices to add flavour, aroma and colour to our meals, and they form an integral part of Indian cooking. With growing attention to the quality and purity of ingredients, one entrepreneur saw an opportunity to build a business centred on natural spices. His effort to deliver pure spices to consumers grew into a successful venture pretty quickly. As per Startup Home, the brand now generates Rs 18-20 lakh in monthly revenue.





Inspiration and Origin





Divyansh Chauhan founded Shreeji Essentials as an offline business in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in 2005. The journey began when the entrepreneur noticed a lack of natural spice brands in the Indian food market. Witnessing how substandard ingredients, heavy chemical adulteration and artificial colouring were impacting long-term public health, he envisioned a brand that could bring back absolute local authenticity to Indian kitchens.

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Shreeji Essentials originally operated with traditional offline roots but pivoted to an online ecosystem in 2025. Instead of attempting to launch hundreds of products at once, Divyansh focused on a highly refined selection of core kitchen essentials. He cut the middlemen from the supply chain and sourced directly from farmers across different states.

Overcoming Market Challenges





The Indian spice market was already highly saturated with cheap options, and many customers initially favoured lower prices over premium grade. The brand's transparent approach slowly built an exceptionally strong base of customer trust.





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Within a short span of establishing its digital presence, Divyansh's strategic execution proved incredibly lucrative. Today, Shreeji Essentials has grown from a humble vision into a booming multi-lakh national enterprise. It scales up to a reported Rs 20 lakh in monthly revenue.