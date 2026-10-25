At first glance, this may look like a cup of cappuccino, but it is actually a bowl of ramen. A restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, is serving a unique version of the Japanese dish topped with fluffy, caramelized meringue.

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The dish, called Cappuccino Ramen, is served at Rahmen Eddie in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Food blogger One Blog Ram recently shared a video of the ramen on Instagram, showing how the dish looks like a cup of coffee but tastes very different.

What Makes Cappuccino Ramen Different?





Cappuccino Ramen is made with a creamy, salt-based broth prepared with truffle and porcini mushrooms. The soup is topped with a layer of fluffy, caramelised meringue. This gives it the appearance of a cappuccino.





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The meringue is not just there to make the dish look different. It also helps keep the soup warm while adding a light and velvety texture.





The rich, deep flavour of the mushrooms and the soft meringue may sound like an unusual combination, but they work surprisingly well together. According to the food blogger, the portion was also much bigger than expected.





Along with the ramen, the food blogger also tried the mentaiko onigiri, a Japanese rice ball topped with mentaiko mayonnaise.





Mentaiko is seasoned pollock roe, commonly used in Japanese food. The onigiri is topped with more mentaiko mayonnaise. This makes it a fitting side dish for those who want to try something extra with their ramen.





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How Much Does Cappuccino Ramen Cost?





Those planning to try this unusual dish in Tokyo can visit Rahmen Eddie in Shinjuku.





Here are the details:





- Restaurant: Rahmen Eddie

- Nearest station: Shinjuku-gyoemmae Station

- Walking distance: Around 2-3 minutes from the station

- Cappuccino Ramen: ¥1,500 (approx. Rs 900)

- Mentaiko Onigiri: ¥300 (approx. Rs 180)





The restaurant offers a different take on ramen for those who enjoy exploring unusual food combinations while travelling in Japan.