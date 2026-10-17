Actor Sai Pallavi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ramayana. The actor plays the role of Goddess Sita in the movie alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Ram and Yash's Ravana. Sai Pallavi has found herself at the centre of conversations about her food habits ever since rumours surfaced that she had turned vegetarian for Ramayana.





However, the claim overlooks one important detail: Sai Pallavi was already vegetarian before signing the film. During a chat show appearance while promoting her film Amaran (2024), the actor opened up about her choice to remain vegetarian.





She recalled, "I shot in Japan for one month. There was no vegetarian food. Even in the vegetarian food, there was chicken broth. I said, I won't eat; it's okay. In the sense, I don't want to kill another animal for the sake of my health. So, if you take food, I'm forever a vegetarian. Wherever I go, I'm a vegetarian."

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Back in 2024, Sai Pallavi slammed reports suggesting she had turned vegetarian for Ramayana. Reports published by several media outlets claimed that the actor had committed to following a strict vegetarian diet until she wrapped up shooting for the film.





According to these reports, Pallavi had even taken her personal chef along on overseas trips to ensure that all her meals remained vegetarian. However, the claims sparked confusion as she was already a vegetarian before the film.





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In a post shared on X, Sai Pallavi addressed these fabricated claims and issued a strong statement against the false reports. She wrote, "Most of the time, almost every time, I choose to stay silent when I see baseless rumours, fabricated lies, and incorrect statements being spread–whether with or without motives (God knows). But it's high time I react, as it keeps happening consistently and doesn't seem to cease, especially around the time of my films' releases, announcements, or cherishable moments of my career!”





The actor added, "Next time I see any ‘reputed' page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up story in the name of news or gossip, you will hear from me legally! Period!”

Sai Pallavi made it clear that her dietary choices were not a new commitment undertaken for Ramayana but a personal choice that existed long before the film came along.