Sometimes the smallest surprises can turn an ordinary day into a memorable one. For one Canadian couple, a quick visit to an Indian grocery store turned into a delightful food discovery after they were offered freshly made samosas for free.





A user named Live With Hu shared their experience in a video on Instagram. She revealed how her husband Jeff was so impressed by the snack that the two decided to return to the store to buy more.





Sitting in a car with her husband, Hu said, "We just went to an Indian grocery shop and the cashier gave us two freshly made samosas for free. I think it's because Jeff is cute and he ate it." She also shared a picture of Jeff posing with the samosa.

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"It blew his mind so we went back to buy more samosas and now I just have a really really happy husband here," Hu added. The camera then moved towards Jeff, who was seen dancing to the Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke Rahi, sitting in the driver's seat of the car. The text on the clip read, "Drive responsibly, dance only when you are parked."

The video has since gone viral on Instagram, with viewers reacting to the couple's excitement and sharing their own love for the popular Indian snack in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Once you go brown, we never let u down."





Another added, "Make him try pani puri now."





Someone else commented, "That was a business move."





"Understandable. A good samosa does that to you," remarked a viewer.





A foodie wrote, "The shopkeeper knows how to bait his customers with lovely food."





Also Read: Viral: Indian Man Sells Samosas On London Train, Gets Mixed Reactions





"That happy dance is totally justifiable," read a comment.





What do you think of this sweet food discovery? Share your thoughts in the comments below.