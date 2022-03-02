After Russia stepped up its attack on Ukraine's most populous cities, many people have been forced to flee the country and leave their homes. As governments and authorities make arrangements to evacuate their citizens, locals are stepping up to provide basic resources to help the people survive this political standoff. One such story from Ukraine has surfaced on the internet and is garnering immense praise. An Indian restaurant in Kyiv, Ukraine, has been functioning as a makeshift shelter for people in times of this political crisis. 'Saathiya' restaurant in Ukraine's capital city is the eatery that has volunteered to offer its basement to the country's vulnerable population. The pictures of the restaurant have been widely circulating on Twitter, take a look:

Manish Dave is the man behind this Indian restaurant and its noble initiative. He had moved to Ukraine from Vadodara, Gujarat in October 2021 to open a restaurant for Indian students living in the country. Before the restaurant could spread its roots and become profitable, they were faced with an unprecedented crisis. He offered his restaurant basement to people who needed a safe place to stay and food to eat. His message on Telegram invited people of all nationalities, "We will try our best to arrange free food and stay according to our capacity. Stand united with Ukraine."

Dave told Washington Post that he would welcome people from all walks of life. The 52-year-old said in a phone interview, "Any nationality, any person can come here and take shelter. I will continue to offer shelter and food for as long as I can," he added.





Saathiya restaurant has been accommodating over 130 people in its premises. Dave and his staff of 11 members prepare Indian food such as Dal and Chawal for the residents. They are trying to keep the spice level less in order to accommodate the taste preferences of multiple countries. The restaurant owner has received contributions of food, rice and vegetables from people to keep the shelter going.