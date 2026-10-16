For over two decades, Koffee With Karan has served up celebrity confessions, unexpected revelations and rapid-fire questions that often become talking points beyond the show. Now, as filmmaker and host Karan Johar returns with the final season of the popular chat show, one long-standing mystery surrounding his iconic coffee mug has finally been solved. And the answer has little to do with coffee.





The latest season premiered on October 14, with Salman Khan appearing on the opening episode.





While the show has always featured KJo holding his signature mug, fans have often wondered what he actually drinks during those conversations. The question finally came up during the rapid-fire round, when actor Karisma Kapoor asked what was really in the cup.

“A diet cola. I don't drink black coffee,” the filmmaker revealed.





While tastes are subjective, it is worth considering what would be a healthier choice of beverage: diet cola or black coffee?





READ | Salman Khan Ate Chocolates For Breakfast? Karisma Kapoor Revealed At Koffee With Karan

Black Coffee vs Diet Cola: What's Better For You?

Black Coffee's Profile

1. Black Coffee May Be Linked To A Lower Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes





Black coffee contains chlorogenic acids and other bioactive compounds that researchers have studied for their potential role in glucose metabolism. A 2014 systematic review and meta-analysis published in Diabetes Care examined 28 prospective studies involving more than 1.1 million participants and found that coffee consumption was associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The association was observed with both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee.





However, this does not prove that coffee directly prevents diabetes, as the findings are based on observational research.





2. It Contains Antioxidants





Coffee contains polyphenols, including chlorogenic acids, which have antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help counter oxidative stress, a process associated with cellular damage and several chronic diseases.





A review published in Nutrients examined evidence on chlorogenic acids and their potential role in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. The evidence of antioxidant activity does not automatically mean that drinking coffee prevents specific diseases.





3. It Can Improve Alertness And Concentration





Caffeine, a naturally occurring stimulant in coffee, can temporarily improve alertness and reduce tiredness. This is one of caffeine's better-established short-term effects.





A study published by the European Food Safety Authority mentioned evidence linking caffeine consumption to increased alertness.





4. Black Coffee Is Low In Calories





Plain black coffee contains very few calories when consumed without sugar, cream or other additions. It can be a useful beverage for people monitoring their calorie intake.

Diet Cola's Profile

1. Can Help Reduce Sugar Intake





Replacing a sugar-sweetened soft drink with a sugar-free alternative can reduce sugar intake.





2. Does Not Offer The Same Compounds As Coffee





Diet cola does not provide the same range of coffee-derived polyphenols, including chlorogenic acids. Its nutritional composition also varies by brand and formulation.





3. Not A Proven Long-Term Weight-Loss Solution





The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends against relying on non-sugar sweeteners as a long-term strategy for weight control or preventing diet-related diseases. The recommendation is conditional and is not a declaration that every diet cola is unsafe.





4. Caffeine Content Varies





Some diet colas contain caffeine, while others are caffeine-free. The amount depends on the brand and formulation. If you are trying to manage caffeine intake, check the product label rather than assuming that diet cola contains less caffeine than coffee.