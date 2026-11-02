Mark Zuckerberg and his family brought a fun twist to Halloween celebrations this year by dressing up as a burger-themed family. The Meta CEO, along with his wife Priscilla Chan and their children, embraced the festive spirit with playful costumes.

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Turning his love for burgers, Mark decided to get his family dressed for burger night. In the photos, he was seen wearing a cream coloured t-shirt and a black apron on top. “The Grillfather: The Man, The Myth, The Legend" was printed on the apron as he dressed up as a burger chef.

Right behind Mark, his wife, Priscilla, was seen dressing up as a pickle with a green cut-out top and blue jeans. Their oldest daughter Maxima AKA Max was seen wearing a maroon-coloured cardigan on top of a watermelon-inspired dress. On the other hand, their daughter August dressed up as the bottle of a yellow mustard sauce. In the family photo, she posed with a giant cut-out burger covering her face.

Sharing the photos, Mark wrote, “Tried to get the family to dress as burger night, but couldn't corral the littlest burger.”

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Take a look at the post:

The post instantly caught the attention of foodies around the world. "Wow, this is so interesting and fun,” one user wrote. “Grill master,” another commented. “Zuck cracks me up,” someone else added.

“Love the apron,” an individual said. “The most genuine and wonderful family I know,” another added.

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Mark Zuckerberg's love for fast food is nothing new. Previously, popular fast food chain McDonald's took to Threads and asked their followers if they wanted anything from their outlets, and Mark's response caught the attention.

The CEO of Meta wrote that he wanted “20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and some side cheeseburgers.” The huge, wistful order got people surprised, as some asked how he manages to stay fit in spite of having such a huge appetite. To which Mark revealed that he actually needs to eat around 4,000 calories every day to offset the activity and training he does on a daily basis.