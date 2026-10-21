Restaurateur Samyukta Nair, CEO and Creative Director of LSL Capital, will be among the speakers at the NDTV World Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 22 and 23.





Nair will take the stage on Day 1 at 3:30 PM for a session titled "The Indian Table: How Chefs Are Changing the World's Palate". She will be joined by Himanshu Saini, Executive Chef and Culinary Director of Tresind Studio, and veteran journalist, author and columnist Vir Sanghvi.

Who Is Samyukta Nair?

Samyukta Nair comes from one of India's most prominent hospitality families. Her grandfather, C.P. Krishnan Nair, founded The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, laying the foundation for a legacy that continues to shape luxury hospitality in India.

Building on that heritage, Nair has created a distinct identity of her own in the restaurant industry. Alongside her father, Dinesh Nair, she co-founded LSL Capital, a London-based hospitality group that combines decades of experience in luxury hospitality with a focus on design-led dining concepts.





Based in London, Nair has built a portfolio of acclaimed restaurants that includes:

Jamavar London

Bombay Bustle

MiMi Mei Fair

MIKO Mayfair

Nipotina

Each restaurant is designed as an immersive dining destination, blending food, craftsmanship and storytelling to create a memorable guest experience.





READ | NDTV World Summit 2026: Meet Vir Sanghvi, The Food Critic Who Chronicled India's Culinary Transformation





One of her earliest ventures, Jamavar London, quickly earned a Michelin star, further cementing her reputation in the city's competitive dining scene. Through LSL Capital, Nair has continued to expand internationally while remaining deeply connected to Indian culinary traditions.





A defining feature of the group's approach is its emphasis on talent. Each restaurant is paired with carefully selected chefs who help bring the concept to life. The kitchens focus on authentic, high-quality ingredients and seasonal menus that showcase the best of British produce.





For Nair and her father, dining has always been at the heart of family life. Gatherings around the table, celebrating with loved ones, cooking and sharing food have helped shape the philosophy behind LSL Capital and its hospitality-led approach.





READ | 3-Michelin-Star Chef Himanshu Saini To Join NDTV World Summit 2026





Speaking to Robb Report India, Nair reflected on her father's role in her journey: "My father, Dinesh Nair, who is also my business partner and co-founder of LSL Capital, saw something in me long before I did. He urged me to step into the world not as a successor, but as a creator with a POV. That faith gave me the confidence to take risks and build concepts that feel mine instinctively."

NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026, themed A World Between Orders, will bring together global leaders, policymakers, economists, business leaders, thinkers, innovators and cultural voices to examine a world caught between an established order and an emerging one.