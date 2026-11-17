Japan is known for its unique food culture and has plenty to offer those who love exploring new flavours. Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a glimpse into his Japan getaway with Rashmika Mandanna. The couple was also joined by Vijay's parents and younger brother on the trip. His photo album was packed with delicious food discoveries.





The opening frame featured Vijay and Rashmika posing with Vijay's parents. There was also a glimpse of the group enjoying matcha and coffee at a cafe. In one video, Rashmika was seen sharing a mochi with Vijay behind the camera. The actor also captured Rashmika as she watched the making of fluffy pancakes.





The collection also features several romantic and family moments that added to the appeal of Vijay's Japan diaries. In the caption, he wrote, "Celebrating Life with my favourite people. A few memories doing life right with those that are my life. Japan Nov 2026."

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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos, located about 29 km from Udaipur. According to FilmyFigures, the couple's lavish wedding feast featured a South Indian spread with around 25 dishes.





The guests were treated to an elaborate traditional meal served on banana leaves. The spread featured regional favourites such as natukodi pulusu, Hyderabadi dum biryani, garelu, pappu, pachhi pulusu, gongura chutney and curd rice.





The menu also included specialities reflecting Rashmika's Kodava roots. These featured kadambuttu (rice dumplings), noolputtu, bamboo shoot curry and the popular pandi curry. The dessert spread was equally indulgent with Mysore pak, rasmalai, gulab jamun and payasam. Coconut water and buttermilk were served to keep guests refreshed during the celebrations.





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The wedding festivities began with an elegant Japanese dinner hosted for the guests. The celebrations continued on February 23 and 24 with a series of fun activities. These included pool volleyball accompanied by refreshing drinks and a friendly cricket match where guests enjoyed buckets of popcorn.