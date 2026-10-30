Actor Nani recently celebrated 14 years of marriage with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy. To mark this special day, Anjana highlighted one thing they have always bonded over: their shared love for food. Taking to Instagram, she shared glimpses from their food tour in Lisbon, Portugal.

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The video showed the couple exploring Lisbon's food scene as they moved between restaurants, street stalls, and the famous Time Out Market food hall. The first clip featured the actor enjoying a grilled meat platter with rice, served with a green dipping sauce, at a restaurant. He was also seen lovingly feeding Anjana a piece of meat while appreciating the food.

The couple visited Time Out Market in the city, where Nani grabbed two refreshing drinks for him and his wife. Nani was also spotted getting a large multi-layered toasted sandwich from a street food stall at night. Another clip from the montage showed the couple having pepperoni pizza. He was also seen eating oysters topped with caviar. The actor even explained the sensory experience of eating it. The video ended with Nani sitting in front of a chocolate cake and asking Anjana to join him.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, Anjana wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows that fun is always a little more fun for me when this man is around.” She continued, “14 years later we have learnt to agree on one very important thing – how to belt like calories don't exist on days we decide to go all out! So find a man who loves food as much as he loves feeding you (certain combinations are questionable, but I'll let it pass). Happy 14.”

Nani and Anjana met back when Nani used to work as a radio jockey before entering the film industry. They dated for about five years before getting married in 2012. Five years later, the couple welcomed their son Arjun in 2017.