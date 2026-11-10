November and December are a great time to step out, catch up with friends and explore new places to eat. And if you enjoy discovering restaurants that have just opened their doors, there is plenty to look forward to across India. From exciting new menus to fresh dining spaces and different culinary experiences, the country's restaurant scene continues to give food lovers reasons to make new plans. Whether you are looking for a spot for your next dinner outing or simply want to try somewhere different, here are some new restaurants to check out this November and December.

Delhi

The Frame

The Frame opens in Meherchand Market, Lodhi Colony, with the kitchen at the centre of the house and the wine list close beside it. Led by chef and co-founder Adhyan Prasher, the four-storey restaurant draws on classical French technique and Italian hospitality, bringing a finesse to Delhi that few diners have yet experienced here.





The building unfolds like a story across four floors, from a walk-in ground floor serving quick, casual plates to relaxed fine dining upstairs that builds to a seasonal 10-12 course tasting menu. The pelican, The Frame's monogram, runs through the architecture, branding and menu, with mosaic tile walls and a hand-painted ceiling made specifically for the space. The facade is hand-shaped in clay by architect and co-founder Nishit Chadha, and the staircase and merchandise wall are handed over to independent artists and studios every three to six months, with work available for guests to take home.

The menu is led by the Beetroot Ravioli, Duck Apple Mustard, Lamb & Beetroot and a Mushroom Steak built on lion's mane, with the Tiramisu as the dessert the kitchen most wants guests to save room for. The wine list changes with the seasons, supported by playful cocktails such as Banana & Co., Verde Veleno and Jolly Good Fellow.

Photo: The Frame



Bengaluru

Cooke Town

There is a particular warmth to the food of Anglo-Indian homes, shaped by several worlds, carried across cities and handed down through generations of family kitchens. Cooke Town, the hotel's new all-day dining concept at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, brings that cooking to the table.





Named after one of Bengaluru's most storied Anglo-Indian neighbourhoods, the restaurant takes its cues from the food served at home, with a menu created by Chef Bridget White Kumar and the hotel's Executive Chef, Ho Chi Ming Enjoy familiar favourites alongside dishes that are rarely seen on a menu, including Patheras, Devilled





Eggs, Lamb Mince Potato Chops, Country Captain Chicken, Anglo-Indian Mince Ball Curry or "Bad Word Curry", Railway Lamb Curry, Anglo-indian Prawn Curry, Classic Anglo-Indian Pork Vindaloo, Dak Bungalow Jungilee Chicken Pilaf, Anglo-Indian Saffron Coconut Rice and Jalebi Custard Pudding.

Photo: Cooke Town

Boston Pub

Bengaluru's dining and nightlife landscape welcomes Boston Pub that brings together the charm of a bygone era and the energy of contemporary social culture. Spread across approximately 12,000 sq. ft. and five floors, Boston offers a distinctive experience combining design, food, beverages, music and entertainment under one roof.





The interiors draw inspiration from vintage aesthetics, warm textures and contemporary elements, creating a setting that feels timeless yet vibrant. Rooftop seating adds another dimension to the experience, providing an elevated setting for guests to unwind.





With a seating capacity of approximately 400 guests, Boston is designed to accommodate a variety of occasions, from casual outings and group gatherings to birthdays, corporate events and private celebrations. Music and entertainment are integral to the venue's identity, with DJ performances, live music and specially curated events planned to keep the experience evolving.





Boston's culinary concept brings together contemporary global cuisine, popular comfort food and thoughtfully curated sharing plates suited to a lively pub setting. The menu features Asian and Chinese favourites, Korean-inspired dishes, Indian appetisers, Italian-style pizzas and Continental selections.





Among the dishes that have received positive customer feedback are Korean Chicken Bao, Classic Chicken Tikka, Chilli Garlic Chicken Noodles, Wild Mushroom Dumplings and Fish Fingers. The pizza selection offers familiar favourites, while desserts such as Tres Leches Cake and New York Cheesecake provide a sweet finish to the dining experience. The menu also features a selection of vegetarian offerings, catering to varied preferences and making Boston suitable for diverse groups seeking a shared dining experience.





Complementing the food menu is an extensive selection of signature cocktails and refreshing non-alcoholic beverages. The cocktail programme features inventive flavour combinations and contemporary interpretations, offering guests a varied selection to explore.





Signature cocktails include Mushroom & Oak, Titaura, Crimson Passion, Golden Orchard, The Tea Garden, Boston Bloom, Baklava Old Fashioned, Bitter Bloom, Spiked Milkshake, Midnight Malt and Berry & Brine. The non-alcoholic beverage selection features creations such as Ruby Fizz, Baklava Brew, Tropical Herb Garden, Heatwave, Indigo Tropica, Paradise and Garden Mist, offering refreshing alternatives for guests.





For those exploring food and beverage pairings, Boston recommends dishes such as Classic Chicken Tikka, Nimboo Chicken Tikka and Nimbu Murgh Tikka alongside its craft beer selection. The smoky and tangy flavours of these dishes complement the beer experience, creating a balanced pairing.

Photo: Boston Pub











