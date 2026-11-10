Singer-actor Nick Jonas enjoyed some Indian food on Diwali with his brothers Kevin and Joe. Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, has often talked about his love for Indian cuisine. It seems that the singer did not miss a chance to have some tasty Indian dishes on the occasion of Diwali. The Jonas Brothers were spotted at Musaafer, an Indian fine-dining restaurant in Houston.





Their visit to the restaurant comes just days after Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali in Los Angeles with their daughter Malti Marie. The food at the event was made by chefs flown specially from London's Gymkhana Restaurant. The menu included biryani, naan and different kinds of curries.



Jonas Brothers Visit Indian Restaurant



The Instagram account of Musaafer shared a photo of the Jonas Brothers at their Houston outlet. The caption read, “It was a pleasure welcoming the Jonas Brothers to Musaafer Houston as we celebrated the Festival of Lights. Thank you, Nick, Joe, and Kevin, for spending part of your Diwali celebrations with us. It was an honor to have you!”

Last year, Nick and Priyanka had chosen the New York branch of the restaurant for their Diwali dinner. The couple and their families had enjoyed a six-course meal of experimental Indian dishes, all themed around the festival. Titled Mandala of Lights, the menu centred around the cuisine from different Indian regions. Musaafer offers items such as jackfruit Kolkata biryani, jhol momos, laal maas, Khasi black cod and lychee ceviche on its menu.



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Nick Jonas' Favourite Indian Dishes





Nick Jonas has often talked about his love for Indian food. In August, he dropped a post about eating at an Indian restaurant alongside his brothers. The trio ordered dishes like murgh makhani and onion bhaji.

Last year, Nick Jonas said in an interview with the YouTube channel Speaking with the Heart that he likes ordering Indian food. When asked about his favourite dishes, Nick said he mainly ordered butter chicken, saag paneer, masala paneer, raita, naan and chicken biryani.





“We have a big order, and we always overorder,” he admitted. Nick also said that he could not do without pickles alongside Indian food.



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