Mumbai's food safety authorities have been cracking down on restaurants over hygiene violations, and Royal China is the latest to face action. The upscale South Mumbai restaurant, known for its Cantonese cuisine and celebrity clientele, has had its FSSAI licence suspended after a surprise inspection reportedly found mould, fungal growth and serious pest infestation on the premises.





The restaurant is also a favourite of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Now, the food safety violations have brought it under scrutiny.

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared a video of a surprise inspection at Royal China, conducted by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).





The inspection revealed several serious food safety violations. According to FSSAI, officials found widespread mould and fungal growth, serious pest infestation and unsafe food storage practices.





The video also showed signs of pest activity on food and surfaces. These findings raised concerns about the hygiene standards being followed at the restaurant.





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FSSAI shared the update on its social media account, stating, "FDA #Maharashtra cracks down on popular South Mumbai restaurant Royal China following a surprise inspection."





The authority added that the inspection had revealed serious violations, including mould and fungal growth, pest infestation and unsafe food storage.





Following the inspection, Royal China's FSSAI licence was suspended. The authorities also directed the restaurant to cease the sale, purchase and distribution of food with immediate effect.

FSSAI Suspends Licence

Royal China is an upscale Cantonese restaurant in Mumbai that has built a following among diners who enjoy Chinese cuisine. It is also known as a favourite dining and ordering option for several Bollywood celebrities.





Not just Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, but Ananya Panday has also spoken about ordering food from the restaurant. In an interview with The Nod Mag last year, she revealed that she orders chilli chicken from Royal China on her cheat nights.