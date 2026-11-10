Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali get-together at their LA home, and beautiful photos of the couple, along with their daughter, Malti Marie, have already gone viral on social media. In a recent post, the global star shared a sneak peek of the food from their celebration.





In the video, Priyanka shared, "The food is exceptional. It's from a restaurant called Gymkhana in London. It's extremely celebrated Indian food from London. The chefs have flown down from London."





Appreciating the chefs, she said, "This food was made with a lot of love. These guys were here working until 2:00 in the morning, prepping this food."

A BTS glimpse from the prep shows Malti exclaiming, "I love the kitchen."





Priyanka added, "Every time we are in the UK, we make it a point to go to Gymkhana and grab the food."





The video featured dishes such as prawns, biryani, naan, and different kinds of non-vegetarian and vegetarian curries.











In the caption, Priyanka added, "Living outside of India, I constantly crave a taste of home... while filming in the UK, I discovered the 2-Michelin-star restaurant Gymkhana, and if you have ever eaten at any of their gorgeous spaces in London/ Vegas / Dubai, you already know what makes the food so, so special."





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She added that she is also an investor in Gymkhana Fine Foods. "For those who want that same feeling in your home, on your dining table, I'm happy to say I'm a proud investor in @gymkhanafinefoods. From their kitchen, directly to yours... With love."

About Gymkhana, London

Located in Mayfair, Gymkhana was the first Indian restaurant in London to receive two Michelin stars. This renowned Indian restaurant is inspired by the gymkhana clubs of colonial India. It serves mainly North Indian-style food. The Michelin Guide praises the "balance, sophistication and depth" of the cooking here.