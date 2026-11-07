For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the biggest celebration this week wasn't happening on a film set. It was at home. Their daughter Raha Kapoor turned four on November 6. The birthday comes at an especially happy time for the family, with Ranbir's much-awaited Ramayana also hitting theatres just a day before her special day.





Alia, the proud mama, gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. The little one's fourth birthday had a playful Bluey cartoon theme.





Raha's Bluey Birthday Cake Is The Most Adorable

The star of the birthday table was undoubtedly the colourful Bluey-themed cake.





The cake featured characters from the popular animated children's series, along with pastel decorations, balloons and rainbow-inspired elements. Bluey and Bingo appeared as part of the cake design, while a large number 4 marked Raha's latest birthday milestone.





The pastel blue-and-pink palette made the cake look every bit like a little child's dream birthday cake: playful, colourful and packed with cartoon details.





There were also tiny decorative elements around the cake, including rainbow motifs, stars and pastel-coloured cake toppers, giving the entire dessert table a cheerful, whimsical feel.





Another lovely cake featured a childlike drawing of Raha, Alia and Ranbir holding hands beneath fluffy clouds and a cheerful sun, adding a sweet and personal touch to the celebration.

From A Jungle Cake To Bluey: Raha's Birthday Themes Have Evolved





Raha's birthday celebrations have previously followed equally elaborate themes.





For her second birthday in 2024, the family went with a jungle-safari theme.





Pictures shared by Alia's step-sister Pooja Bhatt showed a two-tier green cake decorated with fondant animals including a lion, rabbit, bear and zebra, along with leafy jungle details. The cake also had "Raha 2" written on it.

Her first birthday in 2023 was also a food-filled celebration.





An inside glimpse shared by chef Harsh Dixit showed the birthday menu, which included fries, ribbon sandwiches, Brie chilli cheese toast, tacos and dosa.





Images from the celebrations also showed a birthday cake and cupcakes prepared for the special day.

For Ranbir, Raha's birthday is particularly meaningful this year. Ahead of her birthday, the actor described his daughter as the "diya" of his life and said he hoped she would be surrounded by blessings, positivity and good vibes.