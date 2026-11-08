Artificial intelligence (AI) has quietly become a part of everyday life, and celebrities are no exception. Recently, actor Saif Ali Khan revealed an unexpected way he uses the technology.





During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Saif shared that the last time he turned to AI was to figure out which foods pair best with wine. "I last used AI to pair wine with food," he said on the show.





Inspired by Saif's confession, we decided to put AI to the test ourselves. We asked it which foods pair best with different types of wine, and here's what it recommended:

Grilled Steak and California Cabernet Sauvignon

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The reason a juicy grilled steak pairs well with Cabernet Sauvignon is that the bold flavour and tannins of the drink perfectly complement the protein and fat in a steak. The steak also helps to soften the wine's astringency, which enhances the rich flavours of the meat.

Pepperoni or Margherita Pizza and Italian Chianti

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The high acidity in a tomato-based pizza sauce matches well with the natural acidity in Sangiovese-based Chianti. The gooey mozzarella cheese and pepperoni also help to soften the wine's rustic tannins.

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Mushroom Risotto and Medium-Bodied Merlot

Photo Credit: Gemini

The umami flavours of the mushrooms and the saltiness of Parmesan cheese are complemented by Merlot's smooth texture. The food-forward notes of the wine, including black cherry and plum, keep the dish from feeling too heavy.

Oysters and Chablis

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The high acidity and citrus snap of a classic Chablis (unoaked Chardonnay) pairs excellently with the briny richness of fresh oysters.

Dark Chocolate Dessert and Port Wine

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When the rich sweetness of port wine pairs with dark chocolate, it creates a luxurious combination of fruity and bittersweet flavours.

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