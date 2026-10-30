A variety of tur dal grown in Telangana is set to reach Australian kitchens. India has flagged off its first-ever export shipment of GI-tagged Tandur Redgram, weighing 2.5 metric tonnes.

Should Machines Decide Who Lives And Dies In A War? Ex-CIA Chief Answers

Kriti Sanon Says Instagram Has No Option To Report AI-Generated Images Of Her

What Anthropic, Monks And The Cusp Of Consciousness Teach About Tomorrow

Nikhil Kamath's Big AI Bet: Why India Should Look Beyond Silicon Valley

When Will India Get Its Own Apple, Samsung? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Timeline

Neeru Saini On Fitness, Focus & Her Love for Churma!

NDTV Lifeline- Himanshu Saini on the Secret to Eating Well: More Greens, Healthier Desserts

Hockey Champions Savita Punia & Neha Goel on Fitness, Recovery & The Meaning of Health

Millets: The Superfood That's Good for You and the Planet

Yoga, Millets, Vaccines: S Jaishankar On How India Is Building Stronger Ties | NDTV World Summit





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the development on X, calling it another example of India's GI-tagged products finding buyers overseas.





Sharing the news on X, Goyal wrote, "India's GI products are winning the world!" He also highlighted the benefits for farmers and exporters, saying they are reaping the financial rewards of growing international demand for India's authentic agricultural products.

This GI-Tagged Dal Is Now Going Global

Tandur Tur Dal, officially registered as Tandur Redgram, is a traditional variety of pigeon pea grown in Telangana. It is also known locally as Tandur Kandi Pappu and Togari Pappu.





The dal gets its name from Tandur taluka in Vikarabad district, where it is a major crop. It is also cultivated in neighbouring districts such as Narayanpet, Sangareddy and Adilabad.





For the local community, it is both an important cash crop and a staple food.





Also Read: This Gujarat Factory Produces 5 Tonnes Of French Fries Every Hour. PM Modi Shares Pictures





Tandur Redgram is a rainfed crop, which means it is grown primarily with the help of rainfall. It is suited to drought-prone areas, making it an important crop for farmers in the region.





It grows in the area's deep black soils, which are rich in nutrients, particularly potassium and calcium. Farmers also use negligible amounts of chemical herbicides during cultivation.





The pigeon pea is rich in protein and is an important supplement to the region's cereal-based diet. There is also a cultural connection to the crop. Farmers have traditional folklore songs about Tandur Redgram, with knowledge and practices passed down through generations.

Tandur Redgram Got Its GI Tag In 2022

Tandur Redgram received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag on December 6, 2022, from the Geographical Indications Registry. The application was filed in September 2020 by Yalal Farmers Producer Company Limited, based in Vikarabad.





Also Read: Nani And Anjana's Secret To 14 Years Of Marriage? A Shared Love For Food





It became the first pigeon pea variety from Telangana to receive a GI tag and the 17th product from the state to earn the recognition.





The GI tag gives Tandur Redgram legal protection and a distinct identity. The name is reserved for the pigeon pea grown in its recognised geographical region.





The first shipment marks a new overseas market for Tandur Redgram that also gives the region's farmers and exporters an opportunity to benefit from demand beyond India.