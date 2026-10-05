Varanasi is one of the best places a foodie can visit. Long associated with spirituality, the holy city also has a long list of foods that you must try once in your life. Be it the hot and crispy kachoris with aloo ki sabji or sweets like malpuas, they are all finger-licking good. And what better place to start a tour of Varanasi than Ksheer Sagar, a 58-year-old shop that makes over 2,000 kilos of sweets daily?





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One Of Varanasi's Most Famous Sweet Shops

Ksheer Sagar is nothing less than an institution in Varanasi. The name translates to “ocean of milk,” a fitting term for how much milk the eatery uses daily to make sweets. The store, established in 1968, uses almost 3,000 litres of fresh milk daily to make desserts such as malpuas. It sells over 5,000 pieces of rasgullas alone each day.



Content creator Shubham Kumar took his followers on a walk through the store and its dessert factory. The sheer variety of sweets available at Ksheer Sagar will amaze you. The store boasts of over 150 varieties of sweets. One of their most famous offerings is laal peda, a milk-based sweet that is in huge demand at weddings and religious ceremonies in Varanasi. Other must-try items at the store include malpuas, rasmalai, rasgullas, and kheer kadam, a sweet with a mini rasgulla hidden inside a rich coating of khoya or condensed milk.

What's There For People Who Don't Like Sweets?





Ksheer Sagar also offers over 30 varieties of namkeen. The shop has also started selling chaat at its Mahmoorganj outlet. On offer are sweet and spicy golgappas, raj kachoris dripping with curd and aloo tikkis cooked in desi ghee. The store claims to use only fresh ingredients for making its foods. It also uses food colouring made from natural products like spinach and turmeric.





All their namkeen is fried in groundnut oil, which is a rich source of healthy fats. Every day, over 100 employees work in the store to make sweets that are both hygienic and tasty. When it comes to a food tour of Varanasi, the store is definitely one place you must stop at.



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