Kolkata brings happiness to every foodie. The City of Joy is a must-visit place, whether you love sweets or biryani. The city also boasts of old shops that have been serving customers for decades. One of them is the Adi Haridas Modak store. Located in a quiet corner of Shyambazar, the 250-year-old store is famous for its luchi, a type of flatbread that is similar to puris.





Kolkata's 250-Year-Old Sweet Shop





Adi Haridas Modak has been a byword for traditional Bengali breakfast for decades. The store is famous for items like kochuri and luchi. The food is served on banana leaf plates. Apart from luchis, kochuris and aloo tarkari (potato sabji), the shop also has several sweets for sale. Their bhaja (fried snacks) are popular with customers.

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Established in 1780, Adi Haridas Modak is now run by the sixth generation of the Modak family. There are two sections in the shop, an over-the-counter sweet store and a dining hall where guests can eat. The wooden benches give the hall an old-world charm. A video by digital creator Milan shows how the restaurant has maintained its charm. In the clip, we can see how the luchis are fried in oil and served fresh. The content creator says that the taste of the luchis and the aloo tarkari was very good.

Sweets are served on banana leaves alongside the luchi and sabji. The store is also known for its mishti doi.

What's Famous In This Kolkata Store?

Must-try items at Adi Haridas Modak include kaloja (a sweet similar to gulab jamun), shawr bhaja (clotted cream that is deep fried and drenched in sugar syrup), and channar jilipi (chenna jalebi). Visitors can also try out the kalakand. Another dish to opt for is cholar dal (a lentil gravy made from Bengal gram). It is advisable to visit the shop early in the morning, as it can get crowded later on. Weekdays are better for visits if you need a shorter waiting time. Adi Haridas Modak is open from 8 am to 9 pm daily.



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