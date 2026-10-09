In India, a dosa hardly needs an introduction. It is a breakfast favourite, a go-to order at South Indian restaurants and a dish many of us have grown up eating. But did you expect it to be among the biggest food trends in Seattle?





Google Maps has reported a 136% year-on-year increase in reviews mentioning 'dosas' in the US city. The finding features in its first Fan-Favourite Dining List, which tracks food trends and popular restaurants across 10 cities worldwide. The report also highlights a comeback for frozen yoghurt in New York, growing interest in matcha and a rise in mentions of several other familiar and less familiar foods.

Seattle's Growing Appetite For Dosas

According to Google Maps, reviews mentioning 'dosas' rose by 136% in Seattle over the past year. Shri Ananda Bhavan and Chennai Express are said to the hotspots food dosas featured in the report.

The increase shows how this humble South Indian dish has found a spot among other popular food trends identified across the 10 cities. While it's unclear what's driving this increase in interest towards dosas (I suspect it has to do something with its deliciousness), it is an interesting outcome for Indian foodies.

Froyo Is Back In New York, While Mochi Is Gaining Attention In Tokyo

Frozen yoghurt, or froyo, is also enjoying a comeback in New York. Reviews mentioning the dessert have increased by 320% year over year. Even gourmet toppings and modern variations drawing attention at places such as Birdie's, Mimi's and Brooklyn's Culture.





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In Montreal, reviews mentioning cinnamon buns rose by 84%. Daddy Roll, Bernice and Guayabito are among the bakeries diners have loved the most.





Tokyo also saw a 168% increase in reviews mentioning mochi. As Google Maps suggests, record tourism highs must have contributed to this boom, especially at places like Mochijin and ツバメヤ 日本橋店.

Matcha Isn't The Only Flavour Gaining Fans

Photo: Canva

Matcha continued to grow in popularity across nearly all 10 cities. Reviews mentioning the green tea rose by 82% in Chicago and 84% in Santiago. Seattle, San Francisco, New York and Atlanta each recorded growth of more than 50%.





But matcha isn't getting all the limelight. Two other ingredients are right behind it in the queue. London is seeing a craze for hojicha. Reviews mentioning the roasted green tea rose by 114%.





Ube is on a similar track in Melbourne, as evidenced by the 75% increase in reviews mentioning purple yam.





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Beef Tallow And Beignets Are Also Trending

In Chicago, reviews mentioning beef tallow (rendered beef fat used for cooking) increased by 82%. Atlanta is currently going gaga over beignets, with a 77% rise in reviews of the deep-fried pastries.





Google Maps has come up with the list using reviews, ratings and aggregated requests for directions across Atlanta, Chicago, London, Melbourne, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Santiago, Seattle and Tokyo.





You can find the full Fan-Favourite Dining List at mapsfanfavorites.withgoogle.com.