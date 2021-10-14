Chaat or street food is one thing we Indians cannot get enough of. Travel across the breadths of the country, and you'll find stalls selling lip-smacking Chaat practically everywhere. Whether it's a classic Dahi Bhalla or a crunchy Papri Chaat, a tantalising Aloo Tikki Chaat, or a crisp Samosa - the Chaats of India are eclectic and diverse. But can you imagine if your local Chaat seller resembled a political leader? This Chaat stall owner in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh has an uncanny resemblance to Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The video of this chaat seller was shared on YouTube and it has gone viral. Take a look:











The video of the Kejriwal doppelganger was shared on YouTube by food blogger Karan Dua, also known by his handle 'Dil Se Foodie'. The full clip has received over 200k views, 9.3k likes, and hundreds of comments on YouTube.

'Gupta Chaat' is the name of the stall located at Gwalior's Phool Bagh area in front of Moti Mahal. There are a number of yummy Chaat items sold at the stall, including Dahi Bada, Papdi Chaat, Palak Chaat, Samosa, and Kachori. In sweets, The Kejriwal lookalike also sells Gulab Jamun and a special sweet Khoya Samosa. The timings of the stall are 11 am to 5 pm or till stocks last.





In the video clip, the owner of the stall revealed that many people tell him that he looks exactly like Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal. In fact, people had commented on this observation in his earlier videos as well. Food blogger Karan Dua joked that if he wore a muffler in winters, he would resemble the political leader even more.





YouTube users couldn't help but comment on the viral video. "Wow it's miracle," wrote one user while another said, "Kejriwal should meet him at least once." The uncanny resemblance definitely created waves across other social media platforms as well, including Instagram and Twitter. What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.