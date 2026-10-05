A regulatory test of pre-packed cumin powder has revealed unsafe levels of pesticide residues in a product manufactured by Everest Food Products Private Limited. The finding has raised consumer concerns, as Everest is one of India's most widely used household spice brands.





Food safety authorities collected the sample from Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt. Ltd. in Goa and sent it for analysis. According to the Food Analyst's report, the sample contained pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limits.





Based on these findings, the Food Analyst declared the sample "unsafe" under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Authorities directed immediate recall of the entire implicated batch of Pre-packed Cumin Powder (Batch No. E080668761) from the market.





In an official social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that Everest Spices was given an opportunity to appeal against the Food Analyst's report. The sample was subsequently referred to the Referral Food Laboratory for further examination.











The Referral Food Laboratory confirmed that the sample was "unsafe" as residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam were present above the prescribed maximum limits.





Authorities also directed Everest Spices to maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the required recall information and status reports within the stipulated timelines.





In addition, the food business operator (FBO) was instructed to implement corrective measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents and submit a report upon completion of the recall process.





In recent months, FSSAI has intensified enforcement action against food business operators and e-commerce companies, regularly updating the public about these actions through social media.