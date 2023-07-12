The social media feeds of celebrities offer some interesting insights into their lives. We often scroll through the Instagram feeds of fashion and film industry bigwigs to know what they like to eat, what they do in their free time and how they live their lives. Model and actress Uorfi Javed is one such celebrity who often shares some eclectic and bizarre outfits from her wardrobe. This time, however, Javed has gone viral and it's not for her head-turning fashion sense. Recently, Uorfi Javed let us into a bizarre food habit that she follows. Wondering what it is? Take a look and see for yourself:

The video was shared by Uorfi Javed on her official Instagram handle @urfi7i. It has received over 520k views and 48k likes since it was posted. In the clip, Uorfi Javed showed us her bizarre way of eating kurkure or any other masala chips for that matter. "I feel this is a better way to eat kurkure. Kurkure tastes better like this. I am not kidding," she said in the video. She added a packet full of the masala chips to a sieve and ran it under some water to 'strain out the extra masala' and 'make it soft' from the outside. "This is the correct way to eat kurkure. Or any masala chips. The masala won't stick to your hands," she concluded.

A number of internet users shared their reactions to the bizarre way of eating masala chips shared by Uorfi Javed. Some were in favour and wanted to try this trick for themselves. "Ok definitely trying this," said one user while another chimed in, "True they taste better this way!" Others thought that she would come out with an outfit made of chips in the video. "Not me waiting for you to come out in a top made of Kurkure," laughed a user.

What did you think of Uorfi Javed's bizarre way of eating chips? Tell us in the comments.