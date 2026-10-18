Paan is a familiar after-meal treat in India. You can indulge in an array of varieties, including meetha paan packed with sweet fillings or sada paan made with ingredients such as chuna, kattha and supari. One of the more unusual versions takes the traditional betel-leaf preparation up a notch, where the vendor briefly sets it on fire before serving it. The experience can be quite a surprise for first-timers, and an American woman recently got a taste of it during her visit to India.





An Indian woman took her foreign friends to try fire paan. She later shared a video of their experience on Instagram. The clip opens with a group of American tourists trying fire paan at a street-side stall in India.





An American woman stands beside the paan counter as the vendor prepares to feed her the flaming paan. She opens her mouth, and the vendor places it inside, eliciting an immediate surprised reaction. The moment appears to catch her off guard as she experiences the unusual combination of paan and fire for the first time.

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When asked if she is hurt, the woman replies, "I am not hurt. It tastes like fire and a lot of other things." The creator filming the experience can be heard addressing her friend's daughter, saying, “Ellie, your mother is fine. She loves it, I guess." Watch the video here.





The video has since sparked a conversation in the comments section, with viewers sharing their reactions to the unusual paan preparation and the woman's first-time experience.





One user wrote, "Welcome to India, sister." Another added, "It is not good for health and banned in many places."





Someone else commented, "I am Indian, but I have never seen this food."





"Is this from Indore? Love the fire pan!!" read a comment.





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