Living away from your home, especially in a foreign land, often means that you miss the taste of homecooked Indian food. But for one Indian man living in Canada, the case is different. Recently, an Instagram user named @banshdeep___singh sparked debate online after he claimed that giving up Indian food helped him get into the "best shape" of his life.





In a video shared online, the user said he stopped cooking, grocery shopping and eating Indian food 1.5 years ago, which has helped him stay on track with his fitness goals.





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Talking about his current routine, Singh explained that he now consumes four meals a day, eats over 150 grams of protein and maintains a calorie deficit. He also said that he had returned home after a long workday and initially had no energy to go to gym, but when he looks at his physique in the mirror, it motivates him to work out.





In the video, he talked about why he prefers to avoid Indian food. Explaining the reason, he said preparing it takes a lot of time - from grocery shopping to preparing tadkas.





"Earlier, when I was cooking Indian food. First of all, it takes a lot of time. Secondly, you have to do so much grocery shopping for that. Then add spices and temper it. It affects the body badly," he said.





In conclusion, he said his current diet leaves him feeling full while also giving him results that satisfy him mentally.





"Isse achha na hi khao. Pet bhi bhara hua hai aur mentally bhi satisfaction milti hai, woh cheez explain nahi kar sakta (It's better not to eat it at all. It fills your stomach and provides a sense of mental satisfaction - something that is hard to put into words).

Watch the full video below:

After the video gained traction, Banshdeep clarified that he didn't mean to hurt anyone or defame Indian food.





"No intent to hurt anyone the sole purpose of the video is to motivate people who are not able to progress, this worked for me could work for you," he wrote in the comment section.





Several people reacted to the now viral video of Banshdeep. The video gained mixed reactions from the users:





One user wrote, "I realised this 10 years ago and I have never been happier with my choices. Maturity is realising Indian food without a wife or mom making it just isn't a smart choice."





Another user commented, "I realised this 10 years ago and I have never been happier with my choices. Maturity is realising Indian food without a wife or mom making it just isn't a smart choice."





Defending Singh's video, a user wrote, "I know a lot of people would say that Indian food can also be balanced and healthy but the thing this for that to be made, it takes a lot more effort, ingredients, time and brain. It inly works if you have someone else doing it for you."





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"India has always cooked incredibly healthy, oil-free, and nutrient-dense food in every single region. The problem isn't Indian cuisine; it's the westernised, ultra-processed ingredients people choose to put in it today," commented another user.





While many people supported the users claims, others defended it saying Indian food is delicious and well-balanced if eaten properly. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.