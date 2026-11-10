An Indian couple in Canada had no idea how a random plan of taking up a food delivery job would make them over Rs 1 lakh. Ruman and Tarun decided to enter the gig economy for seven days to see what it takes to earn Rs 1 lakh by delivering food in the country.

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, the couple documented their seven-day stint as food delivery partners with Uber Eats. They revealed that their combined earnings during the challenge amounted to CAD 1,447, which is equivalent to Rs 1,02,013. Although they crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark, they clarified that delivering food was not their regular occupation.

“This is not our main job. We just tried it for fun for a week," the couple revealed in the video before sharing details of their earnings, expenses and lessons learnt from the week-long challenge. They also shared a breakdown of their expenses during the challenge and said their average fuel expenditure was CAD 35 per day (Rs 2,467), bringing the total to about CAD 245 over seven days. During this period, they also avoided spending money on food by bringing meals from home.

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Tarun estimated that someone willing to work 10-11 hours a day could earn around CAD 200 (Rs 14,100) through food deliveries. He pointed out that earnings depend mainly on order availability, delivery distances and the time spent working.

They also advised aspiring delivery partners not to accept every order because some deliveries may involve travelling long distances for relatively little pay. “If you want to do this, keep in mind that it is not necessary to accept every order, because sometimes it is not worth it. It was more than a kilometre, and the money was less. You will gradually get an idea of what you have to accept and what not," they shared.

The couple revealed that in Downtown one can make around CAD 200 (Rs 14,100) but there is a problem with parking. If someone wants to work in the village, they may usually get the first big order quickly but the amount of orders per day is relatively less than other parts of the country as it is a remote area.

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