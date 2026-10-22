Mints are usually the go-to choice when you want to freshen your breath after a meal, a cup of coffee or a particularly spice heavy lunch. But what if a mint promised to do more than just leave your mouth feeling fresh? A Japanese mint has gone viral for its unusual claim of keeping burps smelling fresh even hours after consumption.

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Vlogger Mechie shared a video of her trying the Japanese mint. She suggested taking one tiny pod of the mint after a meal. Unlike regular chewing mints, you do not chew them. "Must swallow and it will dissolve in your stomach," she said.





"Japan must-try! This mint will keep your burps smelling fresh even after a few hours! It's not like your normal mint. You swallow one whole pod and it dissolves into your tummy! So cool," read the side note.

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The unusual claim went viral, with several Indian users drawing comparisons to Pudin Hara, an Indian remedy often used for digestive discomfort. One user wrote, "That's the Pudin Hara; India also has that." Another added, "Japanese Pudin Hara."





Someone else commented, "Looks like ibuprofen." "Girlies with acid reflux will love this," remarked a viewer. A foodie asked, "What if you chew it?"





A user shared, "Actually it doesn't do much, not worth it." "It looks like Pudin Hara. I used to take it in my childhood when my stomach didn't feel good," read a comment.





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An individual wrote, "Aree chill guysss yeh sab hum bachpan se khaate aa rahe hai... Pudin hara hai guysss."





What do you think? Is this Japanese mint really different from Pudin Hara or a familiar remedy in a new package? Let us know in the comments below.