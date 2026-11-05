An ice cream makes any occasion better. It is a way to cheer ourselves up after a bad day or just to celebrate any achievement. But what if there were a place that allowed you unlimited ice cream for 31 minutes? That is exactly what happens in the largest Baskin-Robbins outlet. Lawrence Kim, an American content creator, has dropped a video of the largest Baskin Robbins outlet. Located in Seoul, South Korea, the store has over 100 flavours of ice cream.
Kim was impressed by the variety of flavours on offer. He compared the store to outlets in the US, which barely had 31 flavours.
The Seoul outlet offered an unlimited ice cream buffet for 31 minutes at a cost of 6,900 won (roughly Rs 486). This is a limited-time offer. Visitors can enjoy classic flavours like chocolate and vanilla or opt for unique flavours like twinberry cheesecake, which includes strawberries, blueberries and cheesecake.
What Kim liked best about the shop was the ice cream cakes. He called the section a “cake museum”, with items from Biscoff cakes to variations featuring Winnie the Pooh and other characters.
The content creator admitted that he got an ice cream cake each week during his month-long stay in Korea.
The shop also has ice cream pints to go. Visitors can try all the flavours at once with the unlimited plan or get specialities like crepe pockets, a dessert filled with custard cream, ice cream and fresh fruits.
The shop even had a snack counter with mochi ice creams and other specialities.
Also Read: Video: Coffee At -86 Degrees Celsius? This Surat Cafe Has The Internet Stunned
Baskin Robbins 27-Cube Ice Cream Cake
Lawrence Kim even tried out the special 27-cube ice cream cake.
The cake features nine cubes on each level separated by edible chocolate plates. The mini-cubes had different flavours, from cotton candy to raspberry chocolate.
The cake also has cubes of mint chocolate chip and New York cheesecake flavours.
The dish costs 29,000 won (Rs 2,092), and the store is open from 10 am to 11 pm daily.
Also Read: Video: Is Tim Hortons Better In India? Canadian Creator Shares Honest Review