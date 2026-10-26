Indian food has along found fans across the globe, thanks to its variety of flavours, spices and regional specialities. Now, American YouTuber and makeup artist James Charles has tried several Indian dishes and shared his reactions.

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In a video posted on Instagram, Charles began his food trail with garlic naan, which he said people had told him he would be "obsessed with". When he tried the naan on its own, he rated it 7/10. However, when he paired it with butter chicken, his rating went up to 10/10.





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Next up was pani puri. While explaining the dish, Charles described the pani as "chickpea soup". After trying it, he gave it a 6/10, saying the water was "vinegary and sour".





He then tried mango lassi, describing it as something similar to "mango juice." After taking a sip, he said, "It's almost like melted mango milkshake." The drink earned a 9/10 from him.





Charles also tasted butter chicken on its own, without any bread. He described the chicken as juicy and soft, adding that the dish was "a little spicy but not really intense." He compared the gravy to "vodka sauce", calling the two "sisters from different cultures".





His next dish was samosa chaat, but it did not impress him as much. Suggesting that it might have "healthy ingredients", he gave it a rating of 4/10.





The lamb curry fared even worse, receiving just 2/10. Charles ended his food trail with gulab jamun. Describing the Indian sweet as "glossy and glazed", he gave it a perfect 10/10.





Watch the full video below:

Charles' video received mixed reactions online. While some users appreciated him trying Indian cuisine, others criticised his pronunciation of certain food names and the selection of dishes.





One user commented, "Thats not 'butter chicken sauce' we call it 'butter chicken gravy' instead."





Another questioned the range of dishes he tried, writing, "This is like trying burgers and fried chicken and saying I love American food".





Some users also suggested other Indian dishes he could try. "You even missed Vada pav from Mumbai or Pune specially," one person wrote.





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"Sending you Kulcha chola right away," commented another user.





What are your thoughts on James Charles' food reviews? Let us know in the comments below.