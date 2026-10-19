Bhel is a popular Indian snack loved for its crunch, tangy flavours and spices. But what happens when someone tries it for the first time? A Russian woman recently had this experience while visiting Goa.





She went to a restaurant hoping to try something new and the server first suggested pani puri. However, she said she did not like it, so the server recommended bhel. She agreed to give it a try and also ordered a cup of masala chai with her snack.





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Before the food arrived, she looked excited about tasting bhel for the first time. But after taking a bite, she was surprised by its flavour and compared it to poha.





The creator said, “Smells nice. It looks like my favourite Mumbai. This is like salad and chips. This is so good. I don't think it's so healthy, but it's good food. This is very nice.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Bhelpuri is a healthy snack, much better than any packed snack we get in the market.”





Another shared, “This is pretty much a Bengali combo lol.”





“It's like poha; this is just puffed rice, another version like poha made of rice, a comment read.





An individual stated, "You broke so many Indian hearts when you said you don't like panipuri.”





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The Russian woman's reaction shows how trying Indian snacks can be a fun surprise.