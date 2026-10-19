Nowadays, theme cafes come in all forms. You can find everything - from animal cafes to restaurants inspired by books and movies. But in Taiwan, one cafe is known for an idea that is far from expectations and is centred around toilets.





One content creator, Aakansha Monga, got to experience this unusual cafe while visiting Taiwan. In a video shared on Instagram, the content creator showed what it is like to have a meal at the Modern Toilet restaurant in Taiwan.





In the video, she shows clips of food being served in toilet-shaped cutlery. Highlights of the place do not just include "poop on tables" and "toilet bowls," but also toilet seats instead of actual chairs. Even the drinks served at this cafe come in urinal-shaped holders.

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When it came to food, the content creator rated it 5/10 but the experience was an absolute 10/10 for being so wacky.





The part that got her attention was a poop-shaped chocolate swirl that looked so realistic that the content creator said, "I can never look at dark chocolate ice cream the same way again."

Watch the full video below:

Here's how social media reacted to the viral video. Several users expressed their disgust over the ambience and the way the food is being presented at the Taiwan cafe.





One user wrote, "My question is WHY?"





Another user commented, "Hahahahaha, heights of creativity I would say Lol"





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A third user said, "Innovation and experience nobody wanted"





What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know in the comments below.