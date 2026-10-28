Karwa Chauth preparations often begin before sunrise. For women observing the fast, that can mean waking up at 3 or 4 AM to eat sargi before the day begins. But what if someone else took care of the cooking?

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Archie Sehgal, a Success and Relationship Mentor, has an idea for Zomato. She wants the food delivery platform to launch 'Sargi By Zomato', a service that delivers sargi to women's doorsteps at 4 AM on Karwa Chauth. Her Instagram video has received an enthusiastic response, with women backing the idea and tagging Zomato and its founder, Deepinder Goyal.

A 4 AM Zomato Service For Karwa Chauth

In her Instagram video, Archie directly addressed Zomato and questioned why women should have to sacrifice sleep to prepare a meal before beginning a day-long fast.





"Zomato, hello! Ek baat batao, Karwa Chauth ka vrat main rakhun, aur raat ko 3 baje apni neend sacrifice karke cooking bhi karun, phir saara din bhookhi rahun," she asked.





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She added, "Bhai, pati ki lambi umar ke liye vrat rakhna hai, apni umar thodi na kam karni hai!" She simply wants Zomato to deliver aloo paranthas, safed makhan, feniyan and kadak adrak wali chai straight to her home at 4 AM.





She also added a warning: "Sargi late hui toh paap lagega," and ended the petition saying, "Aap sargi deliver karo, pati ki lambi umar ki dua ke saath, Zomato ko bhi desh bhar ki auratein duaayein dengi."

Women Are Calling It A Brilliant Idea

The comments were largely in favour of the proposal, with several users asking Zomato to make it happen. "Fantastic idea! I am all for it," one user wrote. Another commented, "Introduce sargi thaali too."





Others tagged the company directly, with one user writing, "@zomato you can do it." Another urged Deepinder Goyal to consider the request, calling it a genuine need for women living away from their mothers-in-law.





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One commenter even said she had been searching for Sargi on Zomato before coming across Archie's reel. The suggestions even extended to the menu, too. One user proposed paneer parantha for sustained energy, while another wanted a sargi thali with coconut and pomegranate.





But not everyone is on board with the idea. One commenter raised a concern about the delivery workers who would have to work in the middle of the night to fulfil these orders. They questioned whether it was fair to expect someone else to work at that hour when the meal could be prepared at home.