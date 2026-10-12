Two young entrepreneurs are winning hearts at Mumbai's Marine Drive with their lemonade business. A video has been going round on social media, where Atharv Nahar and Kanishk Nahar, were seen setting up their little shop in one of Mumbai's busiest areas.

The video shared on Instagram by their mother, Bhanupriya Nahar, showed glimpses from the kids' first-ever lemonade stall. The brothers set up a small table with a sign that read “Lemonade and Fruit Stand”. They were selling a small glass of lemonade for Rs 10 and a big glass for Rs 20, along with fruit bowls for Rs 30.

Also Read: Video: 'This Is Not The India I Remember,' Foreign Woman Compares Road Trips In India 17 Years Apart

People started gathering around the stall, encouraging the little entrepreneurs. At one point there was a small queue in front of the stall. The boys were seen busy pouring lemonade into paper cups and serving fresh bowls of watermelon, pineapple, and pomegranate to a steady stream of people.

Bystanders stopped by to chat, buy, and encourage them. Some clicked pictures with them, others encouraged the duo.

Take A Look At The Video:

Sharing the video, the boys' mother wrote, “So proud of my little entrepreneurs! Their very first stall, and a memory I'll cherish forever! From choosing Marine Drive as their spot to setting up their lemonade and fruit stall, interacting with people, serving them, receiving so much love and appreciation, and finally selling out on their very first try, it was such a beautiful experience!”

Also Read: Festive Travel Gets Costlier: How Much More Will Your Flight Ticket Cost?

The mother reflected that watching the boys learn, explore, and experience the joy of doing something on their own made her the happiest. Calling it more than just a stall, she explained that the experience helped them become confident as they learned to communicate and create something of their own.