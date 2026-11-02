Finding good Indian food abroad can be a very different experience from eating at home. While some cities have built a strong reputation for their Indian restaurants, others continue to divide opinion among the Indians living abroad. And when it comes to Los Angeles, comedian and actor Vir Das seems to have a rather strong opinion.

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In a conversation with American actor Ravi V. Patel, he called LA home to the worst Indian food in the US, putting cities like New York, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago ahead of it. He also made a comment about Bangladeshi-owned Indian restaurants, which did not go down well with everyone on the internet.





The video has since drawn reactions from people living in LA and elsewhere in the US.

Vir Das Calls LA's Indian Food The Worst In The US

In the video shared by Ravi V. Patel, the two actors got talking about Indian food in America. When the subject turned to Los Angeles, Vir was rather blunt. "LA has the worst Indian food in all of the US," he said.





Ravi asked if he really thought so. Vir said yes, adding that he believed many Indian restaurants in the city were run by Bangladeshis. He then compared LA with other American cities, saying San Francisco, New York, Boston and Chicago all had amazing Indian food. "LA, terrible," he concluded.





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Some Agree With Vir Das, But Others Have A Long List Of Recommendations

The comments section was divided. Some people who live in Los Angeles agreed that finding good Indian food in the city could be difficult. One commenter, who said they had lived in LA for 20 years, agreed with Vir and said they were tired of being asked the same question about the best Indian restaurant in the city.





Another person, who had lived in LA for 40 years, said they still struggled to name a restaurant they genuinely enjoyed.





A commenter who had moved from Houston to LA as a child compared the two cities, saying Houston offered a more varied experience.





But plenty of people felt Vir had not explored LA enough.Artesia and Pioneer Boulevard were mentioned repeatedly, with several people asking whether he had even visited the area. Baba Sweets in Canoga Park was another popular recommendation. One commenter called it a favourite for Punjabi vegetarian food, while others suggested Mayura in Culver City for Kerala cuisine.





Other recommendations included Annapurna, Taste of India in Sherman Oaks, Arth in Culver City, Ambala Sweets, Badmaash and Manohar's Delhi Palace. One person also recommended Bombay Palace in Beverly Hills.





Clearly, not everyone was ready to write off LA's Indian food scene.





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Remarks On Restaurant Owners Spark Row

While Vir's criticism of LA's Indian food received plenty of support, his comment about Bangladeshis running Indian restaurants attracted a different kind of response. Several people called the claim inaccurate and pointed out that Indian restaurants in the Los Angeles area are also owned by Indian families, including Gujaratis, Punjabis and South Indians.





One commenter, identifying themselves as a long-time LA resident, argued that Bangladeshi-owned restaurants often openly identify as Bangladeshi establishments.





Others felt the remark unfairly dismissed Bangladeshi food and the community's contribution to the restaurant industry.





While some backed Vir's praise for New York and San Francisco, others disagreed with his assessment of Boston and San Francisco. "My house!" wrote one commenter, saying that was their usual response when asked for the best Indian restaurant in LA.





Others agreed that their mothers' and aunties' cooking was hard to beat.