Amid the Russia-Ukraine political crisis, thousands of students from India and other countries are trying to return to their home countries. Many of them are stranded and are looking for shelter, food and other resources. Amidst this chaos, Sikh volunteers have stepped up and offered help. While the Indian authorities are also doing their bit, the Sikh community has yet again offered a ray of hope in times of duress. In a recently-surfaced video, they can be seen distributing free food 'Langar' on a train in Ukraine. Take a look and watch the video shared on Twitter:

The video was shared on Twitter by Ravinder Singh, a Sikh philanthropist who is the founder and CEO of Khalsa Aid. It has received over 131k views and 6k likes.He said that the video was from Ukraine and called it 'Guru Ka Langar on a train' that was heading from Ukraine towards the Polish border. In the clip, we can see the volunteers handing out roti and sabzi to the students. "These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to Polish border)," he shared in his tweet.





"Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries. What a guy," he added.





The concept of 'Langar' emerges from the Sikh ideology of 'Sewa', that is, to do service for humankind. A community meal is cooked and served at Gurudwaras by volunteers with the aim that nobody goes without food irrespective of caste or religion.





This is not the first time that Sikh volunteers have stepped up to do their bit for the community around them. In November 2021, the workers had delivered over 3,000 meals to those stranded in the Canada floods.





