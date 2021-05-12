Sustainable fashion is a concept gaining momentum across the world. The idea is to reuse, reduce and recycle as much as possible in order to use up minimal resources from the environment. This means that repurposing that old pair of jeans or that long skirt is no longer passe. A creative lady took the concept of sustainable fashion to the next level by using an unlikely raw material - recycled plastic Dorito bags. She created an entire outfit complete with an umbrella to go with it. Don't believe us? Take a look:











Shared on Reddit by u/clairanic, the post received 51.6k upvotes within six hours of being shared. The woman could be seen smiling for the camera in the stylish and unusual dress. The material of the dress was empty bags of Nacho Cheese flavoured Doritos chips. "I made a prom dress out of recycled Doritos bags from my school cafeteria," wrote the user.





She also explained that the dress had been made by her two years back. Although she didn't wear it to her Prom night, but she did win an award for designing it. "Sorry to disappoint, but I didn't actually end up wearing it to prom. It was relatively fragile (and so ungodly loud) and I like to dance too much. I displayed it as an art piece instead and won a scholastic award," she wrote in the comments.

Reddit users were amazed to see the interesting yet unique dress. Several comments and reactions were posted by the users on the platform. "What was the sweat situation? I can't imagine it breathed well," asked one user while another wrote, "Good luck trying to sneak in past curfew with this." Another hilariously commented, "Nacho average dress!"





Take a look:











(Also Read: Load Your Nachos With This Rich And Dense Homemade Cheese Sauce)





What did you think of the Dorito dress? Tell us in the comments below.