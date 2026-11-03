Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam recently took a break from their usual schedules to enjoy a food outing in Auckland, New Zealand. The filmmaker and actor were spotted at the city's Saravanaa Bhavan outlet, known for its variety of South Indian delicacies.

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The official page of the food joint shared a picture from the couple's visit on Instagram. The image showed Aditya opting for an all-black ensemble, pairing a T-shirt and trousers with a leather jacket.





Yami complemented his look in a matching black outfit, adding an embroidered jacket to complete her ensemble. The couple was seen posing with the staff members. The side note read, "Dhurandhars in Saravanaa Bhavan Auckland outlet."

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Yami Gautam's fondness for traditional Indian food has also come up in her earlier conversations. The actor, who married Aditya Dhar in June 2021 and welcomed their son Vedavid in May 2024, recalled celebrating the announcement of her pregnancy with some of her favourite Maharashtrian dishes.





During her appearance on Sony Marathi's Kon Honar Crorepati, she said, “I remember, at the Article 370 trailer launch, we shared with everyone in the media that I was expecting my first child. As soon as the press conference ended, I called my cook and said, ‘Quickly get some puran poli ready. I want to eat puran poli! I want to celebrate this day with puran poli and ukadiche modak.'”





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From craving puran poli and ukadiche modak during a special personal milestone to stopping by Saravanaa Bhavan for South Indian food in Auckland, Yami's food moments have often featured familiar Indian favourites. The couple's latest restaurant visit also adds another stop to their food trail in New Zealand.