Railway food has come under scrutiny in the recent past on multiple occasions. Many people have complained about the quality of food served on Indian trains. Sometimes, unwanted elements are also found in the train food, leading to much ire online. Recently, a Twitter user Himanshu Mukerjee (@Railfann9971) shared his thoughts and experiences of the food served on the new Vande Bharat train. He complained that the food was of sub-par quality and also seemed a bit stale. Take a look at the post he shared:

Tagging multiple railway accounts in his tweet, the user shared two pictures of his different experiences on Vande Bharat. The first photo was from the inaugural run of train number 22230 from Madgaon to Mumbai. The second picture was from his more recent visit on the same train. "Sharing few photos in the tweet for your reference. 1.The delicious food from Ahuja Caterers youll served free on the inaugural Run of 22230 Vande Bharat, 2.The Pathetic and Stale Food served," read the tweet.





Mukerjee further added that he was a daily traveller by the same train ad hence could state that the quality of the food had seriously gone down. "Pathetic is the only explainable word for it. Stone-hard Paneer, Cold Food, and Stale Salty Dal all dumped on to the enthusiastic passengers paying hefty 250rs for this food. I have been a daily Vande Bharat Traveller, hence can state," he added in the next tweet.





The post has received over 139k views and hundreds of comments and likes. Many pointed out that this was the state of railway food all over the country. "That's why I don't eat food from railways," said one user. "The real face of IRCTC catering. Good food served to influencers and guests on inaugural run. Fare paying passengers get unpalatable food," agreed another. "Railways have given a new item to the culinary world - Paneer Water Masala," responded one user. Take a look at the reactions:

Have you had a similar experience with railway food? Tell us your experience in the comments.